Talks speeding up: Manchester United working on attacker transfer as agent makes multiple trips to England

Manchester United reportedly looking to be speeding things up with regards to the transfer of Sporting Lisbon attacking midfielder Bruno Fernandes.

The exciting Portugal international looks a potentially huge signing for the Red Devils if they can bring him in, though this saga has now dragged on for much of the summer.

Fernandes contributed an impressive record of 28 goals and 14 assists from midfield last season, and could surely now benefit from moving to a bigger club and a more competitive league.

The latest from A Bola, as translated by Sport Witness, is that Man Utd are speeding negotiations up amid potential growing interest from Paris Saint-Germain, though the report suggests this may be being used to put pressure on the Premier League giants.

The piece also explains that Fernandes’ agent has been making regular trips to England to try to sort out a fee for the 24-year-old, which currently seems to be the main stumbling block.

It’s claimed in the report that Fernandes has a slightly complicated release clause that Sporting are not under obligation to accept, but they do have to pay money to the player if they reject it.

It remains to be seen if MUFC can apply pressure onto the Portuguese giants to accept a lower offer with that in mind, with the report still suggesting Fernandes could cost as much as €70million.

That might be a tad expensive, though in this market with rapidly-increasing fees, it may well look like a bargain in the not too distant future.