Gareth Bale is close to calling time on his career at Real Madrid, the Welshman is set for a medical in China after being offered stunning wages of £1m-a-week.

According to Mirror Football, Real Madrid superstar Gareth Bale is set to become the world’s first footballer to earn £1m-a-week after being offered the staggering sum by Chinese Super League club Beijing Guoan.

Bale is out of favour with Los Blancos boss Zinedine Zidane, the Frenchman was blasted by football fans after revealing in a press conference that ‘he hopes that Bale leaves soon’.

The Mirror’s report highlights that Bale already earns a mammoth £650,000-a-week, a switch to China would make him the highest-paid player in the world.

Spanish television outlet El Chiringuito also revealed that the Welshman could travel to China for a medical in the coming days.

Here’s what Zidane had to say on Bale, as quoted by BBC Sport:

“We hope he leaves soon. It would be best for everyone. We are working on his transfer to a new team. I have nothing personal against him, but there comes a time where things are done because they must be done.”

Bale’s agent Jonathan Barnett hit back at Zidane following the comments, he labelled Zidane a disgrace, as per the Sun and blasted the Frenchman for acting so disrespectfully towards a player that has contributed so much to Madrid’s success in recent years.

El Chiringuito journalist Josep Pedrerol revealed that Bale was left out of the preseason clash against Bayern Munich at the request of his agent, Pedrerol also revealed that the Chinese Super League outfits are offering the star a bumper wage, as they don’t wish to pay a transfer fee for the Welshman:

Y los chinos no quieren pagar traspaso. — Josep Pedrerol (@jpedrerol) July 21, 2019

It makes sense that Beijing aren’t reportedly offering a transfer fee for the ace, China’s transfer rules are different to Europe and clubs are forced to pay the same sum as the transfer fee, almost as a ‘tax’, the money is then used to fund development for China’s own football.

It’s a shame to see that Bale has been cast aside by Madrid, the Welshman has helped Los Blancos to a La Liga title, a Spanish Super Cup, four Champions League titles, three UEFA Super Cups and also four Club World Cups.

Bale scored two crucial goals in two of Madrid’s Champions League finals, the 30-year-old may have struggled with constant injury problems in recent seasons but his service should warrant a much more dignified handling of the situation by Madrid.