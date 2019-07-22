Video: Antoine Griezmann comments on potential Neymar Barcelona transfer

Barcelona star Antoine Griezmann has commented on a potential transfer swoop for Paris Saint-Germain forward Neymar this summer.

The Brazil international has been widely linked with a sensational return to Barca just two years after leaving the Catalan giants for the French capital.

"We have to get it done first, because it is a difficult transfer." Antoine Griezmann says Barcelona must complete a deal for Neymar before he starts contemplating an all-star attack with Lionel Messi and Luis Suarez: https://t.co/FE1sUqJnsY pic.twitter.com/mJ6BNAZVe4 — Sky Sports Football (@SkyFootball) July 22, 2019

The Daily Mail have been among the sources to state Neymar wants to return to Barcelona, claiming he was set for crunch talks with PSG over his future.

The story has not developed a huge amount since then, with the 27-year-old still at the Parc des Princes.

Griezmann, however, was asked about the possible signing and admits it looks a difficult one to pull off.