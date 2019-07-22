Menu

Video: Antoine Griezmann comments on potential Neymar Barcelona transfer

FC Barcelona
Posted by

Barcelona star Antoine Griezmann has commented on a potential transfer swoop for Paris Saint-Germain forward Neymar this summer.

The Brazil international has been widely linked with a sensational return to Barca just two years after leaving the Catalan giants for the French capital.

MORE: Barca want Man City to sign their £94m forward to make room for Neymar

The Daily Mail have been among the sources to state Neymar wants to return to Barcelona, claiming he was set for crunch talks with PSG over his future.

The story has not developed a huge amount since then, with the 27-year-old still at the Parc des Princes.

Griezmann, however, was asked about the possible signing and admits it looks a difficult one to pull off.

More Stories / Latest News
More Stories Antoine Griezmann Neymar