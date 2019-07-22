Menu

‘He should be off’ and ‘disgusting’ – These Liverpool fans react to Banega’s ‘disgraceful’ elbow on Harry Wilson

Liverpool FC
Posted by

Sevilla midfielder Ever Banega was blasted by Liverpool fans after he elbowed youngster Harry Wilson in today’s preseason friendly between the two sides.

Sevilla star Ever Banega shocked Liverpool fans during the Reds’ preseason clash against the La Liga outfit today, the midfielder appeared to elbow youngster Harry Wilson.

Wilson showed off some lovely skill to knock the ball past the Argentina international, but Banega came across the youngster and it looked as though he knocked the winger to the floor with an elbow.

It’s surprising to see that the 31-year-old wasn’t sent off for his unnecessary and foul challenge.

Check out the Argentine’s elbow on the youngster below:

Banega was certainly going a bit too hard for a friendly game…

Here’s some reaction to the midfielder’s actions:

It’s astonishing to see Banega playing so aggressively, Liverpool fans believe the Sevilla star should have been sent off for his dirty tactics.

More Stories / Latest News

More Stories ever banega Harry Wilson