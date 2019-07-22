Sevilla midfielder Ever Banega was blasted by Liverpool fans after he elbowed youngster Harry Wilson in today’s preseason friendly between the two sides.

Wilson showed off some lovely skill to knock the ball past the Argentina international, but Banega came across the youngster and it looked as though he knocked the winger to the floor with an elbow.

It’s surprising to see that the 31-year-old wasn’t sent off for his unnecessary and foul challenge.

Check out the Argentine’s elbow on the youngster below:

Banega kanka yava? adam?n çenesini yerinden söktün xjxjxjxjx pic.twitter.com/pDCI5g9UIk — burak #Banega?? (@burakkirdass) July 21, 2019

Banega was certainly going a bit too hard for a friendly game…

Here’s some reaction to the midfielder’s actions:

Banega is disgusting — Joe (@JoJo_JoeN) July 21, 2019

Wtf this ref is a joke. Banega should be off — – (@JurgenKloppLFC_) July 21, 2019

Banega not even sorry. Doesn’t bother coming over to see if Wilson is alright. Someone just needs to kneecap the prick. Well worth a red. Friendly or not i want to see him nailed — Dijkinho (@Dijkinho) July 21, 2019

It’s a friendly Banega you absolute wetwipe — Zac (@ZacLBell) July 21, 2019

Fuck off Banega!!! This is not a freaking boxing match pic.twitter.com/URBuhLPDOL — NFuruhaug?? #6 (@FuruhaugNiklas) July 21, 2019

Should be off for combination of fouls and arguing with official — Heady (@everyday_steve) July 21, 2019

Wilson has just got a tough one by an arm in the face from Banega. Sevilla have been really naughty in this half. Liverpool may have been worried about the pitch but it's the Sevilla players who are proving dangerous. — Ian Doyle (@IanDoyleSport) July 21, 2019

I’m not sure Ever Banega realises this is a friendly. Some mad challenges flying in here. — Joel Rabinowitz (@joel_archie) July 21, 2019

How did Banega just get away with that elbow? — Phil Tait (@philtait1on1) July 21, 2019

How on earth is Banega still on the pitch after throwing an elbow into Wilson's face, considering he is already on a yellow card? This is supposed to be a friendly FFS, not a brawl #LFC #LFCPreSeason — Callum Bailey (@callum_bailey3) July 21, 2019

How is ever banega still on the pitch after that elbow? Absolutely disgraceful! Pre season friendly and he's going round elbowing people! Ridiculous! #LFC #LFCPreSeason #livsev — ashley pearson (@1995_pearson) July 21, 2019

I know it is just a friendly, but it is pretty clear that no one told Banega this. Dude plays like it is the last game of the season and everything is on the line. How he did not get a second yellow for that elbow, I do not know. #LFC — JH “Be Like Keanu” Lillevik (@JHLillevik) July 21, 2019

It’s astonishing to see Banega playing so aggressively, Liverpool fans believe the Sevilla star should have been sent off for his dirty tactics.