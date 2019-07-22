Manchester United and Arsenal have both been strongly linked with a transfer swoop for Real Madrid attacking midfielder Isco, and it looks like he’s made his choice over which potential destination he’d prefer.

According to Don Balon, the Spain international has decided he’d rather make the move to Man Utd as he has more faith in the potential of the project at Old Trafford, while finances are also an issue.

Don Balon claim Isco is looking for big money to leave Real, and United would most likely be in a better position to give him a lucrative contract.

The report goes on to explain that Isco could head to the Red Devils regardless of whether or not Paul Pogba leaves, which makes sense as the club could do with more players of his type anyway.

MUFC continue to be linked with a similar player in Sporting Lisbon’s Bruno Fernandes by A Bola, as translated by Sport Witness, and Isco could be a decent alternative.

Manchester City have also been linked with the former Malaga man in the past, with Diario Gol previously indicating that he could leave Madrid for around £76million this summer.

Arsenal, meanwhile, could land an ideal cheap alternative to Isco by securing the loan signing of his Los Blancos team-mate Dani Ceballos.

The Daily Mirror claim the Gunners are confident of landing the young Spaniard, though it makes sense that Don Balon also link them with Isco as Unai Emery may well have asked about a number of players on the books at the Bernabeu.

Don Balon add that Isco is already house hunting in the UK as he anticipates a move to the Premier League, though it remains to be seen if United’s interest in him is quite as strong as his is in them.