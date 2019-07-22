Manchester United midfielder Juan Mata wants his team-mates David de Gea and Paul Pogba to stay at Old Trafford.

There has been plenty of talk regarding the futures of Paul Pogba and David de Gea at Old Trafford. Pogba who was in the PFA Team of the Year, publicly admitted that he is open to leave the club in search of a new challenge.

As quoted by Bleacher Report, Pogba said: “Like you said, there is a lot of talking and a lot of thinking as well. For me, I have been for three years in Manchester and have been doing great; some good moments and some bad moments, like everybody. Like everywhere else.

“After this season and everything that happened this season, with my season being my best season as well … I think for me it could be a good time to have a new challenge somewhere else. I am thinking of this: to have a new challenge somewhere else.”

According to Marca, Manchester United are demanding €200million for Pogba and Real Madrid are willing to offload some players in order to raise the funds necessary to sign Pogba. Meanwhile, a report from Corriere Della Sera stated that Pogba’s former club Juventus are offering the Premier League giants Alex Sandro, Blaise Matuidi and Joao Cancelo in exchange for Pogba.

Mata however, wants Pogba to stay at Old Trafford, telling Sky Sports: “We all know Paul and he is a fantastic midfielder, and a very good guy, very positive, and a good influence for everyone.

“I think he is happy and brings everyone together, but I cannot speak for other people – I speak for myself. As a team-mate and a friend I would like him to stay and be happy because he is a very good player for us.”

Another player Mata wants to stay is his compatriot David de Gea who he thinks is the best keeper in the world. The 28-year old has established himself as one of the best goalkeepers in the world through his performances for Manchester United, though he’s yet to sign a new contract despite having just a year to run on his current deal.

A report from Sky Sports suggests De Gea may now be close to signing a new long-term contract with the Red Devils that could make him the highest paid goalkeeper in the world.

Discussing the ‘keeper’s situation, Mata said: “David (De Gea) is the best goalkeeper in the world and one of my best friends so I want him to stay. On a professional level, it would be great if he stays because he will give us many points over the next season, so I’m very happy if he stays.”

The message seems clear from Mata – don’t go. And we imagine that’s how most MUFC supporters will be feeling as well as the last thing they need is two proven, experienced names leaving when so many other areas of this squad also need strengthening if the club is to break back into the top four next season.