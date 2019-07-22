Juventus plot player exchange plus cash offer to prise Neymar away from PSG

Juventus are reportedly looking to make another major swoop this summer as they’re being linked with a move for Paris Saint-Germain superstar Neymar.

The Bianconeri have already strengthened their squad significantly this summer with the signing of Matthijs de Ligt, while Aaron Ramsey and Adrien Rabiot arrived on free transfers to shore up their midfield.

Coupled with the appointment of Maurizio Sarri and with Cristiano Ronaldo now fully settled after a year in Italy with the reigning Serie A champions, they look set to be a dangerous proposition both domestically and in Europe.

However, it could get more concerning for their rivals, as Mundo Deportivo report, via Goal.com, that Juventus are willing to put cash plus Paulo Dybala and Blaise Matuidi on the table in order to prise Neymar away from PSG.

That sounds like a rather tempting offer, but it’s added in the report that the French giants are keen on receiving just money for Neymar, which in turn would likely be used to fill the void he leave behind with a world-class signing of their own.

It’s suggested that Juve will meet with PSG officials and intermediary Pini Zahavi this week during their pre-season tour to perhaps advance negotiations over a potential deal, but time will tell if the Bianconeri can make an offer to convince their Euro rivals to part company with their talisman.

Neymar, 27, has been prolific for his current club since he arrived from Barcelona in 2017, as he’s bagged 51 goals in 58 appearances.

However, the problem has been two serious injuries which have cut short his two seasons in Paris, while he hasn’t been able to inspire them to compete in the Champions League.

In turn, having failed to have the desired effect, it could lead to an exit this summer, but it remains to be seen if the touted talks with Juve this week are productive and if they are on the verge of another marquee signing to boast one of the strongest squads in Europe.