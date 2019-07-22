Liverpool considering winger transfer despite potential complication

Liverpool are reportedly interested in a transfer move for highly-rated young Trabzonspor winger Abdulkadir Omur.

According to Turkish source Fanatik, the Reds are admirers of the talented 20-year-old, though they are planning to loan him back to his current club for another season due to him being unlikely to currently qualify for a work permit.

Omur looks a bright prospect who could develop well under the expert guidance of Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp, who has shown a great record of improving players in his time at Anfield.

It remains to be seen if a deal will definitely be done for Omur, but Trabzonspor may well be keen on an arrangement that would allow them to keep their star player for another year.

Liverpool have had a quiet transfer window so far this summer, only bringing in young defender Sepp van den Berg.

In fairness, not much work is needed on this current LFC squad, which won the Champions League last season and finished on 97 points in the Premier League – the club’s highest tally ever, even if it was still one short of champions Manchester City.