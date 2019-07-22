Video: FURIOUS Liverpool players confront Sevilla ace as pre-season friendly turns ugly

Liverpool players were not at all happy with how Sevilla conducted themselves in last night’s pre-season friendly match.

Things got ugly as Sevilla put in a few nasty challenges, with Joris Gnagnon’s challenge on Yasser Larouci a particularly ugly moment.

Virgil, Henderson and Robertson all went up to Gnagnon at full time… make what you will of the reactions pic.twitter.com/JpXvtRupJh — The LFC Couch ?? (@LFCCouch) July 22, 2019

LFC players did not hide their feelings as they slammed Sevilla’s behaviour after the game, and now new video footage above shows them coming together at the side of the pitch too.

The Reds were beaten 2-1 by the La Liga side in a setback to their preparations for the 2019/20 season.