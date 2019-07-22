Liverpool vice-captain James Milner has admitted that his future at Anfield is uncertain as the club is yet to extend his current contract which expires next summer.

Milner has been an integral player for Liverpool since joining the club from Manchester City in 2015. The former England international has so far made 177 appearances for the Reds, scoring 22 goals and providing 36 assists.

Last season, Milner managed to make 45 appearances under Jurgen Klopp despite Liverpool adding the likes of Naby Keita and Fabinho to their midfield. The 33-year old scored seven goals and provided as many assists as Liverpool finished the Premier League in second position and won their 6th Champions League title by beating Tottenham Hotspur 2-0 in the final at Madrid.

Following Liverpool’s pre-season defeat to Sevilla, Milner told reporters that he is not sure about his future with the club and is only focused on his football.

As quoted by the Telegraph, Milner said: “As it stands, last year we spoke to the club and asked them if they wanted to do something and they said not at that time. We haven’t heard anything since, so that’s where we are at.

“All I can do is concentrate on my football and do what I can. But in terms of where I am with my contract, that’s what has happened up until now and I haven’t heard anything from the club.”

Milner, who at one time was the youngest Premier League goalscorer at 16 years and 309 days is now in the final 12 months of his contract. Despite being 33, the midfielder is yet to show any signs of slowing down.

As for his contract at Liverpool, the club could do well to extend Milner’s contract for a year or two as he comes across as an important character for LFC and as much of a leader to the club as captain Jordan Henderson.