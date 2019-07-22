Liverpool ace in advanced talks over transfer away on loan

Liverpool youngster Ovie Ejaria is reportedly in advanced talks over a loan transfer to Reading, where he also played last season.

The 21-year-old spent the first half of the last campaign in Scotland with Steven Gerrard’s Rangers, before then making another loan to Championship side Reading.

According to Football Insider, the Reds starlet is now close to rejoining the Royals this summer after being left out of the club’s latest Under-23s match squad.

Ejaria looks a decent prospect but is perhaps running out of time to truly show what he can do for a big club if he is to earn himself a chance in Jurgen Klopp’s first-team.

LFC have many world class players on their books, so it’s not easy for young players to break into the side unless they’re truly something special.

Fans can now hope Ejaria gets more opportunities to develop with Reading, and perhaps return to Anfield a better player after what Football Insider claim will be a season-long loan deal.