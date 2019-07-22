Tottenham close to finalising transfer talks over £50m star after big personal effort by Mauricio Pochettino

Tottenham are reportedly making progress on the potential transfer of Real Betis attacking midfielder Giovani Lo Celso.

The Argentina international has shone in La Liga to attract interest from Spurs this summer, and it now looks like he’s edging ever closer to a move to north London.

According to Football Insider, Tottenham are now close to finalising negotiations over what should be an initial £50million move for Lo Celso.

This follows a big personal effort made by Spurs manager Mauricio Pochettino, who must be a big fan of the 23-year-old.

Another previous report from Football Insider claimed Pochettino had gone on the charm offensive in a bid to lure Lo Celso to Tottenham, calling him up personally to discuss the transfer.

It looks like it’s going to work, and THFC fans can be very excited about the squad Pochettino seems to be putting together.

Tanguy Ndombele has already joined the club this summer in what might be one of the best buys by any club ahead of the 2019/20 season.

Lo Celso would be another quality addition to help Spurs grow and challenge for major trophies again after their thrilling run to the Champions League final last season.