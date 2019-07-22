Revealed: Manchester United in SURPRISE talks to sign legendary midfield veteran

Manchester United are reportedly one of the clubs pursuing a surprise summer transfer window swoop for Real Madrid midfielder Luka Modric.

The Croatia international, who won the Ballon d’Or last year, remains one of the finest players in the world in his position after a great career at the Bernabeu.

However, given that Modric is now 33 years of age and will turn 34 at the start of next season, it looks a bit of a gamble to try to sign him now.

Still, it seems Man Utd are alongside Paris Saint-Germain, Bayern Munich and AC Milan as holding an interest in Modric, according to Diario Gol.

It remains to be seen if the Red Devils can win the race for the former Tottenham man’s signature, but he could well prove a fine short-term signing for a problem position.

United are yet to truly replace Michael Carrick since his retirement, with players like Nemanja Matic and Fred not at their best for most of last season.

Modric would surely be an upgrade and has already shown what he can do at Premier League level with Spurs.

MUFC have also been strongly linked with a move for Sporting Lisbon’s Bruno Fernandes in midfield.