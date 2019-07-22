Harry Maguire Manchester United transfer announcement imminent, and another signing in the works for Red Devils

Harry Maguire’s transfer to Manchester United should be announced soon as the Red Devils also continue to work on signing Bruno Fernandes.

This is according to the Independent, who state Maguire’s move from Leicester City to Man Utd is ‘imminent’, with an official announcement expected shortly.

The England international looks an exciting signing for the Red Devils, even if he’s also looking set to be very expensive.

The Independent claim he’s set to cost United around £80million, though they seem to indicate that will be via an initial £70m with an extra £10m in add-ons.

The report also states MUFC are continuing to work on signing Sporting Lisbon attacking midfielder Fernandes, in what would be another quality purchase.

The Portugal international has long been linked with a summer switch to Old Trafford, and yesterday, a report from O Jogo, as translated by Sport Witness, also suggested the player’s club were now preparing for his departure.

Both Maguire and Fernandes look to be major upgrades on what Ole Gunnar Solskjaer currently has at his disposal in defence and midfield, and these signings should give United real hope of, at the very least, breaking back into the top four in 2019/20.