After their thrilling Premier League title battle on the pitch last season, Man City and Liverpool are reportedly set to clash off the pitch too.

Pep Guardiola’s side will look to defend their crown this year, and they will expect the Merseyside giants to push them all the way again as both sides look primed for another title bid.

However, time will tell which of the two Premier League giants will land a top talent from Brazil, as the Daily Mail report that they’ve both set their sights on Flamengo youngster Reinier.

It’s added that top clubs will send their scouts to watch him in action for Brazil U17s this week, with Man City and Liverpool specifically mentioned as being two of the teams tracking his progress.

It remains to be seen if he can impress enough to convince one of the two to splash out on him, but he has certainly wasted no time in making an early impression in his homeland.

It’s not the first time that the 17-year-old has made headlines though, as Goal Italy previously reported on interest from AC Milan, and it was suggested in that report that the exciting young star has a whopping €70m release clause in his contract.

That was reiterated by the Daily Star more recently, as Everton have also been linked with a swoop.

Given City and Liverpool’s current standing in terms of their ability to compete on multiple fronts for major trophies, it would be no surprise if the two sides emerged as the favourites to land Reinier’s signing in the future when he’s ready to leave Brazil.

Nevertheless, it’s surely a massive gamble for any club to spend such a hefty fee on an untested talent at the highest level in Europe, and so it’s difficult to see any interested party meeting that touted release clause with Flamengo perhaps having to lower their demands with Reinier’s contract set to run until 2020.