Manchester United benefiting from new addition to Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s coaching team

Manchester United are reportedly making good progress in terms of improving their fitness in pre-season after changes made by manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer.

The Norwegian tactician has put a real emphasis on improving the fitness levels of his players in 2019/20, and it seems to be having the desired effect already, according to the Manchester Evening News.

The report explains that United have appointed a new fitness coach, Charlie Owen, and it’s already visible in matches that the team is able to press opponents better than previously.

The piece also quotes Luke Shaw as discussing how difficult it has been in pre-season so far, but fans will hope that this can eventually have a big impact on how MUFC play next season.

“Pre-season has been very difficult,” Luke Shaw told the MEN. “Especially Ole wanting to make sure we work very hard. But the sessions have been great and the match fitness is coming along nicely.”

United certainly seemed to run out of steam towards the end of the 2018/19 campaign, with the team’s end-of-season form truly dreadful as they slumped to a sixth-place finish in the Premier League.