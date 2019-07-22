Inter Milan are reportedly offering Manchester United cash plus Ivan Perisic in exchange for the transfer of Romelu Lukaku.

Lukaku has been strongly linked to a move to Inter Milan but United are demanding £75million for the Belgium international, according to the Sun. Inter’s Sporting Director Piero Ausilio told Sky Italia that the club has made an official approach to the Premier League giants about Lukaku.

Ausilio said: “It was an official contact as it should be between two important clubs like Inter and Manchester.”

However, according to a report from Gazzetta dello Sport, the Nerazzurri are not willing to pay £75m for the Belgian striker who netted only 15 goals and provided four assists in 45 appearances across all competitions for the Red Devils last season. Instead, they are willing to offer €60-65m and a player to land Lukaku.

BBC claimed that United have rejected a bid of £54m from Inter Milan. Now, Calciomercato report that Inter are willing to offer cash and Ivan Perisic in exchange for Lukaku. Perisic, who was one of Croatia’s stars in their road to the World Cup final last summer, netted only 9 goals and provided 8 assists for the Nerazzurri in 45 appearances across all competitions last season – not exactly numbers that will blow MUFC fans away.

Inter manager Antonio Conte told yesterday following the club’s defeat to Man Utd that Perisic does not fit well into his system. As quoted by Marca, Conte said: “We’re working with him, but his response isn’t positive. Perisic can’t play in the role that I want. Therefore, he can only play as a striker right now.”

Putting Perisic as part of the offer could probably be Inter Milan’s best chance to sign Lukaku. However, it all depends on whether or not United view signing him as worth their while.

Given that he may not be a regular for Inter next season, a move to Manchester United might just increase Perisic’s game time, so would probably be a positive from his point of view.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer, however, would surely rather stick with what he has, as Perisic doesn’t look enough of an upgrade on attacking players like Marcus Rashford, Anthony Martial or summer signing Daniel James.