Man Utd, Man City among five teams holding interest in €80m+ rated midfield ace

Man Utd, Man City, Tottenham, Juventus and Paris Saint-Germain are all reportedly keeping tabs on Sergej Milinkovic-Savic’s situation this summer.

The 24-year-old has firmly established himself as one of the top talents in Serie A in recent years, scoring 31 goals and providing 18 assists in 162 appearances for Lazio.

SEE MORE: Contact made: Man Utd face transfer scrap with Euro giants to land 116 career-goal star

Coupled with his physicality and tenacity, he offers something both in a defensive capacity as well as in the attacking third, and that in turn has made him a key figure for Simone Inzaghi’s side, albeit he did experience a quiet campaign last year as he didn’t quite perform at his best on a consistent basis.

Nevertheless, that seemingly hasn’t been enough to lower the interest levels in signing him this summer, as Tuttomercatoweb report that a string of European powerhouses hold an interest in him, with Man Utd, Man City, Tottenham, Juventus and PSG all specifically mentioned in the report.

It’s added that it will take in excess of €80m to convince Lazio to sell though, which in turn means that any club eager to prise him away from the Stadio Olimpico this summer will need to dig deep into their pockets to secure an agreement.

Of the sides in question, it could be argued that United are most in need of midfield reinforcements given Ander Herrera’s exit earlier this summer has left them short of having enough quality and depth to perhaps compete on multiple fronts.

City have signed Rodri, Spurs landed Tanguy N’Dombele while Juve have snapped up both Adrien Rabiot and Aaron Ramsey on free transfers.

PSG landed Herrera as a free agent and have also added Pablo Sarabia, so it remains to be seen if United are considered front-runners if they step up their pursuit.

As noted by the Metro, speculation remains rife over Paul Pogba’s future at Man Utd, but if the Red Devils can keep hold of the Frenchman and pair him up with Milinkovic-Savic in midfield, they could arguably form a daunting partnership for their rivals.