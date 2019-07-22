One of the biggest successes of the Jose Mourinho era, Scott McTominay has proven himself to be a useful player for Manchester United and Scotland. Despite the latest link to a midfielder signing for United, McTominay has vowed to hold on to his place in the team.

The Mirror has reported the youngster is not worried about his place, despite ongoing links to Sporting midfielder Bruno Fernandes as a potential £55m signing.

In what could be taken as a message to manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer that he’s not about to give up his place, McTominay said: “Regardless of what other signings come in or who plays where, you have to back yourself to be a Manchester United player. That’s one thing I’ve done over the last two years, I’ve always backed myself.”

He went on to say: “My main ambition is to be a regular No.6, No.8, a box-to-box player – and it’s important I really go for that now.”

The Scottish international has made 31 Premier League appearances and seven in the Champions League for Utd since breaking through under Mourinho. Although he tends to play deeper for his club, he’s shown a capability to play further forward for Scotland.

Even if Fernandes was to sign, there could be space to play alongside him given that Ander Herrera left in the summer and the future of Paul Pogba is still unclear.

Solskjaer has shown a willingness to play young players since taking charge, so if McTominay can continue to impress then he will get chances in the first team.

Whatever fans think about McTominay’s ability as a player, they’ll hopefully recognise he’s showing the right mentality here despite likely competition for his place coming in before the end of the transfer window.

He’ll also hope Solskjaer gets the message and sees his determination to make it at Old Trafford.