Arsenal are reportedly edging ever closer to securing Dani Ceballos on loan from Real Madrid for the 2019/20 campaign.

The Gunners will be desperate to bounce back from a disappointing season last time round, as they failed to break back into the top four and lost in the Europa League final to rivals Chelsea.

That in turn means they will be absent from the Champions League for another season, while Unai Emery ultimately failed to deliver on the objectives set for him in his first year in charge.

With that in mind, he’ll be keen to bring in reinforcements where possible this summer to bolster his squad, and he could land a brilliant coup with Mundo Deportivo reporting that Ceballos is expected to travel to London on Tuesday to undergo his medical ahead of joining Arsenal on a season-long loan deal.

It’s added that Emery was key in getting the deal done with rivals Tottenham also expressing an interest in the 22-year-old, and he’ll be delighted if they can get the move over the line to bring in Ceballos to add more quality and creativity in midfield, even if only for one season.

It’s a move that would certainly suit the Spain international too as although he made 34 appearances for Real Madrid last season, it was very much in a bit-part role as he continued to struggle for a prominent position in the starting line-up.

Competition for places is still fierce at the Bernabeu heading into the new campaign with the likes of Luka Modric, Toni Kroos and Casemiro all expected to start for Zinedine Zidane, and so a short-term exit to play regularly, develop and improve his game while proving himself to Madrid to ensure he has a long-term future in the Spanish capital could be ideal for Ceballos too.