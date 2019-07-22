New bid THIS WEEK: Arsenal refuse to give up on top Unai Emery transfer target

Arsenal are reportedly set to submit another offer for Wilfried Zaha this week as they look to try and prise him away from Crystal Palace.

The Gunners are looking to bounce back from a bitterly disappointing campaign in which they failed to secure a return to the Champions League last season.

With that in mind, Unai Emery will be keen to bring in reinforcements this summer, and one name that has been linked with a move to the Emirates for weeks has been Zaha.

According to Sky Sports, Arsenal are refusing to give up despite the £80m valuation from Palace, and they are being tipped to launch a fresh bid this week to try and convince them to sell.

Time will tell what that offer is and whether or not it’s enough to persuade their Premier League rivals, but it certainly shows just how important Zaha is to their plans moving forward that they are willing to persist and try and get a deal done.

On the other hand, it could be argued that they are merely wasting valuable time in the transfer window chasing a target that they’re unlikely to land, and so it will be down to the Arsenal hierarchy and Emery to make a decision on when to end the pursuit and look at alternatives.

Sky Sports note that a £40m bid was rejected by Palace already this summer, and so with his touted price-tag twice that amount, it seems highly improbable that Arsenal are willing to go up that high and that raises serious doubts over whether or not the two parties can reach a compromise.