Club ready to use fee from major player sale on Manchester United transfer raid

Real Madrid could reportedly use any money raised from the sale of Gareth Bale on a transfer raid for Manchester United midfielder Paul Pogba.

Madrid manager Zinedine Zidane has been quoted by BBC Sport and others as saying Bale’s exit from the Bernabeu could be imminent as talks are held over his departure.

And a further report from the Times explains how Bale has been left angered by Zidane’s comments as he considers his options, with Bayern Munich and Paris Saint-Germain among his suitors in Europe.

The Times also claim Real could be ready to use the money from the Welshman’s sale on a move for Pogba, who has long been linked with the Spanish giants.

The France international has not had the best of times at Old Trafford, and an exit this summer could make sense for him after three years of trying to make it in the Premier League.

Marca have linked Los Blancos with Pogba recently, albeit stressing that he looks too expensive, though money raised from offloading Bale could no doubt help the club afford this big-name signing.

Man Utd won’t be too pleased if this Bale saga strengthens Madrid’s ability to poach Pogba from them, with the Red Devils now surely too late into the transfer window to find a quality replacement.