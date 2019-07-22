A report has claimed that a Premier League star wants to come out as being gay, but there is a key concern over the reaction that he would potentially face.

According to The Sun, the club he represents is said to be worried that he will face a backlash and so have encouraged him to avoid making it public for the time being.

It remains to be seen if the situation changes and he is given the green light to make what would a landmark decision as no other Premier League footballer, past or present, has come out as being openly gay, with former Aston Villa midfielder Thomas Hitzlsperger only making his sexuality public knowledge after he hung his boots up.

It’s stressed in the report that the club supports the player in question, but ultimately it remains to be seen if he is given the backing of all concerned to go public and ultimately, and rather sadly, risk the backlash that he could face from rivals fans at away grounds over the course of the campaign.

Time will tell what decision is reached, but based on the claims made, it is certainly a topic that is being given careful consideration to ensure that the best possible decision is reached.