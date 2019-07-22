Sevilla defender Joris Gnagnon was shown a straight red card and rightfully sent off after this shocking challenge on Liverpool youngster Yasser Larouci.

Talented Liverpool youngster Yasser Larouci had to be stretchered off the pitch in today’s friendly clash between the Reds and Sevilla following a reckless challenge by Sevilla defender Joris Gnagnon.

Gnagnon was shown a straight red card by the referee in the 76th minute of the clash after he shockingly kicked the leg of Larouci after the ace charged forward for the Reds, Gnagnon made absolutely no attempt to play the ball and his reckless challenge has prevented an innocent 18-year-old from shining in preseason.

Liverpool fans will be hoping that the youngster’s injury isn’t too serious.

Check out the shocking challenge below:

Disgraceful tackle in a pre season friendly!! Sevilla’s Joris Gnagnon on Liverpool’s Yasser Larouci. Dreadful stuff #LFCPreSeason #Liverpoolfc pic.twitter.com/AswOBwZA8M — Benjamin Chevreau (@benchevreau) July 21, 2019

Here’s some reaction to the disgusting challenge:

Gnagnon should be banned from football for life for that tackle on Liverpool's player. Shocking. — Urban Arsenal (@urbanarsenaI) July 21, 2019

Fucking shocking. Should be ashamed, he is literally a kid and its pre-season — Amy (@AmyLFC11) July 21, 2019

That's a shocking tackle by Gnagnon… Could've broken Larouchi's leg #LFC #Sevilla — Daley Vandaz (@DaleVD) July 21, 2019

Got to feel for Yasser Larouci. Hope he’s ok. Gnagnon a disgrace against a young kid. Someone forgot to tell Sevilla it’s a friendly! Shocking — Alex (@Paratrooper44) July 21, 2019

Gnagnon with an absolutely filthy hack at Larouchi's leg and rightfully sent off. Disgraceful, Larouchi now being stretchered off — ?????? (@LFCTransferNRS) July 21, 2019

Disgraceful from Gnagnon. Totally outside the bounds of acceptability. Would go as far as to call it criminal. Why should that kick not be viewed as such just because it happened on a football pitch? #LIVSEV #LFC — Dean Van Nguyen (@deanvannguyen) July 21, 2019

Gnagnon should be suspended for as long as Larouci is injured. It’s fucking preseason you piece of utter garbage. #LFCPreSeason — Raghavan Nagarajan (@navahgar) July 21, 2019

There’s really no place in the game for actions like this, this kind of challenge is unacceptable at all times, but it’s truly shocking to see a player do something so reckless and dangerous in a friendly game.