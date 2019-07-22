Menu

Video: Sevilla’s Gnagnon shown straight red card after ‘criminal’ challenge on Liverpool’s Larouci

Liverpool FC
Sevilla defender Joris Gnagnon was shown a straight red card and rightfully sent off after this shocking challenge on Liverpool youngster Yasser Larouci.

Talented Liverpool youngster Yasser Larouci had to be stretchered off the pitch in today’s friendly clash between the Reds and Sevilla following a reckless challenge by Sevilla defender Joris Gnagnon.

Gnagnon was shown a straight red card by the referee in the 76th minute of the clash after he shockingly kicked the leg of Larouci after the ace charged forward for the Reds, Gnagnon made absolutely no attempt to play the ball and his reckless challenge has prevented an innocent 18-year-old from shining in preseason.

Liverpool fans will be hoping that the youngster’s injury isn’t too serious.

Check out the shocking challenge below:

Here’s some reaction to the disgusting challenge:

There’s really no place in the game for actions like this, this kind of challenge is unacceptable at all times, but it’s truly shocking to see a player do something so reckless and dangerous in a friendly game.

