There’s a certain irony in a manager bemoaning his own strike force all summer and then being caught on camera failing to connect with a set of water bottles.

St Johnstone somehow lost 2-1 to Ross County in the Betfred cup yesterday, despite missing a host of chances including two open goals.

Things became too much for manager Tommy Wright when Chris Kane took an age to decide what to do with a one on one opportunity, before deciding to hammer the ball straight into the keeper’s chest.

He angrily attempted a kick at the pack of water bottles next to him, only to miss.

pic.twitter.com/KiBh0xqKVJ

The former Newcastle and Man City goalkeeper isn’t known for possessing a relaxed and calm demeanor, but this may have taken things to a new level.

Fortunately he managed to regain some credibility with a firm connection on his second attempt.