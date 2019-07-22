Why Manchester United are not pursuing Gareth Bale transfer despite four previous attempts

Manchester United are reportedly not in the running to clinch the transfer of Real Madrid winger Gareth Bale this summer.

The Wales international looks to be on his way out of the Bernabeu after Zinedine Zidane confirmed yesterday that talks were taking place over an exit and that he hoped it could be sorted quickly, as quoted by BBC Sport.

Man Utd have made at least four attempts to sign Bale in the past, according to the Manchester Evening News, but will not be trying to lure him to Old Trafford this summer.

The MEN suggest one big reason for this is Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s desire to bring in younger players and move away from the club’s recent failed habit of trying to sign the world’s biggest superstars.

Bale recently turned 30 and may well be past his peak at this point, with the Daily Mirror instead suggesting he’s looking set for a big-money move to the Chinese Super League.

While it arguably seems a little early in his career to be leaving Europe, it is fair to say that it’s hard to imagine most European clubs being prepared to pay what would likely need to be big money for Bale right now.

The former Tottenham man may well revive his career elsewhere after difficulties at Real, but for now it looks highly unlikely to be at United.