AC Milan ready to pay €25M to sign Barcelona star who’s made just two first team appearances for Blaugrana

AC Milan are reportedly ready to pay €25M for inexperienced Barcelona and France youngster Jean-Clair Todibo.

Todibo joined the club last season from French side Toulouse, and since then, has gone on to make just two first team appearances for the club.

This total is just eight more than he managed for Toulouse’s first team, numbers that show just how inexperienced the youngster actually is.

However despite this, it seems like the player has attracted from pretty serious interest from AC Milan, who are seemingly willing to offer a fairly large sum in order to bring the defender to the San Siro this summer.

According to Don Balon, Milan are firmly in the hunt for Todibo, and are even willing to pay €25M in order to secure his signature ahead of next month’s transfer deadline.

Todibo doesn’t have much of a chance of landing a first team spot with Barca this year considering the other options Ernesto Valverde has to choose from at centre-back.

All of Samuel Umtiti, Gerard Pique and Clement Lenglet are brilliant centre backs, and we’re struggling to see how Todibo is going to get in ahead of them and secure a place in the club’s starting XI in the near future.

If Barcelona do end up selling Todibo, they should definitely include a buy-back clause in any deal for the Frenchman, as if they don’t, they could end up regretting their decision to let him go later down the line.