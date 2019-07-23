Manchester United urged to seal transfer of proven all-rounder as alternative to Harry Maguire

Manchester United have been urged to go for the transfer of Tottenham defender Toby Alderweireld over Leicester City’s Harry Maguire.

Former Red Devils midfielder Paul Ince, speaking to BBC 5 Live and quoted by HITC, says Alderweireld is the better value option, with Maguire not even necessarily the superior defender as he lauds the Spurs ace’s all-round qualities.

Man Utd were linked with some degree of interest in Alderweireld earlier this summer, though manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer was one key figure not keen on the deal, according to the Sun.

Still, with Sky Sports reporting that the Belgium international has a release clause of just £25million until this Thursday, it’s hard to understand how more clubs have not been in for him.

Ince makes a good case for United to try to sign him instead of Maguire, with defenders urgently needed at Old Trafford and this deal looking potentially much simpler due to his buy-out clause.

“If I was sitting in the Manchester United dressing room now, that’s exactly what I would be doing,” Ince said. “Alderweireld has been fantastic for Tottenham.

“I wouldn’t say that Harry Maguire is a better player than he is. It’s less money. It’s experience. It’s a good deal all day long for me.

“Alderweireld has been in the Premier League for god knows how long. Pace wise, you rarely get past him. He can play. He brings the ball out from the back. He can tackle and he’s tough. He has all the attributes you’d want.”

MUFC fans will now just have to hope United really do get their hands on Maguire instead, or they could look very silly for not putting in more effort to land Alderweireld while he was available.

The Independent have suggested a deal is close for the England international to be announced by United, but similar rumours have done the rounds for some time without going anywhere more concrete.