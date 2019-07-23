It’s been a long running transfer saga all summer, but it looks like Kieran Tierney’s move to Arsenal may finally be off.

According to The Daily Record, Arsenal have decided against making any further bids for Kieran Tierney. The Celtic star has also decided not to try and force the move either.

The report goes on to say that Arsenal’s budget this summer is still believed to be around £40m, and they have decided to move on to other targets.

Arsenal made a second bid of £25m last week, but The Daily Record believes Celtic were unhappy with the structure of the deal.

It’s a further blow for Arsenal fans as their transfer plans stall, especially when the Scottish international was considered a main target this summer. The Metro also reported that a further bid for Wilfried Zaha was rejected yesterday.

This will come as excellent news for Celtic fans as they look set to keep hold of one of their favourite players.

It was always hard to see Tierney trying to force through a move given his obvious love for the club. Despite winning everything recently, he should be motivated for the challenge of seeing off an improved Rangers side and trying to succeed in Europe.

There’s no sign of Arsenal identifying a different left-back to target at this point, so they may decide to go into the new season with Sead Kolasinac and Nacho Monreal as their main options.