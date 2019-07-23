Arsenal v Real Madrid Live Stream

With just over two weeks to go until Premier League football returns Arsenal’s preparations for the new campaign will step up a notch or two when they take on Zidane’s Real Madrid in the International Champions Cup on Wednesday.

What – Arsenal vs Real Madrid, International Champions Cup When Wednsdauy July 24th 2019 KO 12:00 Where FedExField, Washington DC Can I Watch a Live Stream? – There is a live stream of the game for UK visitors – see details below



Arsenal v Real Madrid Live Streaming?

The Gunners, who are unbeaten so far in preseason, recorded back to back victories over Bayern Munich and Fiorentina in the competition, but will be set for a stern test at the FedEx Field.

Unai Emery has opted for a mix of youth and experience throughout preseason and is likely to stick with the same formula against the Galacticos.

Youngster Edward Nketiah has been in red hot form bagging three goals in two games and he’s 11/5 to score any time against Madrid.

Los Blancos started preseason with a disappointing 3-1 defeat to German champions Bayern, but don’t let the scoreline fool you.

Real played some decent stuff at times, and new signing Rodrygo netted a stunner of a free-kick late on. But it was nothing more than a consolation.

Zidane handed game time to twenty two of the twenty three man squad who have travelled to the US. Eden Hazard, Takefusa Kubo, Luka Jovic and Ferland Mendy all made their debuts.

While Gareth Bale sat in his tracksuit and watched from the sidelines.

His relationship with Zidane has hit rock bottom, with the Real Madrid manager confirming after the defeat that the Wales superstar is close to a move away from Estádio Santiago Bernabeu.

Harsh really considering all that Bale has done and won during his time in Madrid. Of course he was part of the side that rewrote the record books winning four Champions League titles in five years.

And he scored that ridiculous over head kick in the 2017/18 final which many people believe sparked the feud between manager and player. Bale’s post match comments regarding not starting the final did not go down well with Zidane.

Almost two years on and it looks the Frenchman has finally got what he wanted. Bale departing, a relatively large transfer fee to play with and a huge amount freed up on the wage bill.

And, to be honest, It’s probably best for all parties involved if they go their separate ways.

Anyway, back to Madrid’s friendly with Arsenal.

New signing Luka Jovic is likely to feature at some point and he’s 13/8 to score anytime. But it’s Eden Hazard who the Gunners will be most wary of.

Madrid’s new signing bagged twice in his last appearance for Chelsea against Arsenal in the Europa League final and he’s 8/1 to score two or more against Emery’s side I’m back to back games.

Despite being unbeaten in preseason Arsenal are outsiders at 5/2 and Real Madrid can be backed at a decent looking evens. The draw is currently available at 13/5.

Goals should be aplenty and it’s 6/5 for over 3.5 goals.

