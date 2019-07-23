Arsenal sound out £66.5m Liverpool transfer target whilst closing in on another player

Arsenal have reportedly sounded out Real Madrid attacking midfielder Marco Asensio over a summer transfer to the Emirates Stadium.

According to AS, the Gunners have asked Los Blancos about Asensio, Lucas Vazquez and Dani Ceballos, the latter of whom looks close to finalising a loan move to Unai Emery’s side for the duration of the 2019/20 season.

Mundo Deportivo and various others claim Ceballos is nearing his move to Arsenal as they state the young Spaniard will have his medical on Tuesday.

However, it seems Arsenal also tried for the somewhat ambitious signing of Asensio, if AS are to be believed.

The Express have previously linked the 23-year-old attacker with Liverpool and Tottenham, while Don Balon even reported on the Reds launching a big bid of around £66.5million for him.

It remains to be seen if Asensio will end up in England, but it’s fair to say his playing time is likely to become more limited this season after Real’s summer swoops for Eden Hazard and Luka Jovic up front.

Asensio could do well to join a club like Arsenal, where he’d surely play more often as a major upgrade on the likes of Alex Iwobi and Henrikh Mkhitaryan.

He could also make a decent alternative to Wilfried Zaha, who has been linked with AFC once again by the Independent.

Liverpool would surely also benefit from having the Spain international as a squad player, though more of a key role than he currently has at Madrid could probably not be guaranteed.