Arsenal legend makes surprise claim about potential Manchester United transfer raid on Gunners

Arsenal legend Jens Lehmann has surprisingly claimed that he’s not particularly concerned about the Gunners potentially losing Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang to Manchester United.

There has been some talk that the Gabon international is a target for Arsenal’s rivals this summer, with Tuttosport linking him with Man Utd earlier in the transfer window.

This makes sense for the Red Devils as they face interest in striker Romelu Lukaku, with BBC Sport noting how they’ve recently rejected a bid from Inter Milan for the Belgium international.

Aubameyang has shone for Arsenal, so could no doubt be a fine signing for United or most other top clubs, though one imagines Arsenal fans would be up in arms over the sale after his success at the Emirates Stadium.

Lehmann, however, does not seem too concerned about losing a player who contributed to a poor Arsenal season last term.

The former Germany goalkeeper believes Aubameyang could be replaced and that if a team is not performing well, it might make sense to offload players.

‘If you finish fifth [in the league] you can sell players,’ he told DAZN, as quoted by the Metro.

‘If he was to go to United, a new player would come in who could do better. Arsenal’s goal shouldn’t be to finish fifth or sixth.’

We’re not sure we agree with the logic here, as it’s implied AFC somehow performed poorly because of Aubameyang, rather than the former Borussia Dortmund man actually helping them perform a lot better than they might have done otherwise.