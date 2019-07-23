Barcelona receive transfer offer from Inter Milan as club eye potential €28M swoop for valuable first team member

Barcelona have reportedly received a transfer offer from Inter Milan for experienced Chilean midfielder Arturo Vidal.

Vidal saw himself become a valuable member of Barca’s first team during the second half of last season, with his experience and guile helping the Blaugana retain their La Liga title.

And it seems like Vidal’s form last season has seen one of Europe’s top sides take up an interest in him, as Don Balon are noting that Inter have submitted an offer to take the 32-year-old on loan for the season ahead.

The report also notes that an option to buy the Chilean on a permanent basis for €28M will be included in the deal, thus if things turn out a certain way, it seems like Barca could be making a decent profit on the ageing midfielder.

Don Balon’s report notes Vidal arrived at the club from Bayern Munich for €20M last summer, thus if Inter were to take up this deal to sign him permanently, the Blaugrana would be making a nice €8M profit.

Vidal is one of the most experienced players currently in Barca’s squad, and if they are to set their sights on winning the Champions League this year, keeping ahold of the player definitely seems like a worthwhile move.

However, if Inter were to make his move permanent next summer, Barca would be bringing in €28M for a player who would be then be 33 years old, a move that’d be a brilliant piece of business from the club.