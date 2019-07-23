Leeds United in contention to BEAT Premier League duo to quality transfer to aid promotion push

Leeds United are reportedly one of the clubs in the running to clinch the transfer of Burnley defender Ben Gibson this summer.

The Elland Road outfit will be desperate to win promotion in the 2019/20 campaign after coming so close last season before a surprise late slump in form saw them lose the Championship playoff semi-final.

Gibson looks an experienced and proven name to come in and help a team like Leeds, though he’s also a target for Premier League sides in this transfer window.

Both Newcastle and Aston Villa are said to be keen on a swoop for Gibson if Burnley will let him go, according to the Northern Echo.

One imagines the 26-year-old would no doubt prefer to remain playing in the top flight, though he might get more playing opportunities at Leeds and then guide them back to that level anyway.

It will be interesting to see how this saga develops and if Leeds can make a real statement by beating two Premier League sides to this exciting deal.