Revealed: Club chief jetting in to clinch transfer of Liverpool flop

Crystal Palace striker and former Liverpool flop Christian Benteke is a reported transfer target for Fenerbahce this summer.

The Belgium international has not had the best few years in the Premier League, having failed at Anfield before also struggling to get back to his best with Palace.

Once one of the most feared centre-forwards in the division at Aston Villa, it’s fair to say Benteke now looks past it at this level and it seems he’s set to move on.

According to Sport Witness, Fenerbahce chief Damien Comolli is now poised to fly in to England for talks over signing the 28-year-old this summer.

A move to Turkey could be just what Benteke needs to revive his flagging career, with the lower standard of the game there likely to afford him more time to play regularly and show what he can do.

Palace fans probably won’t be too bothered about losing Benteke, though they’ll need to spend this summer in order to avoid a relegation fight.

The Eagles have already seen exciting youngster Aaron Wan-Bissaka poached by Manchester United, while Wilfried Zaha continues to be strongly linked with Arsenal.