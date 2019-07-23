Bids rejected: Real Madrid deal transfer blow to Liverpool as Los Blancos standing firm over £85M Reds target’s future

Liverpool have been dealt a blow in their pursuit of Marco Asensio, as Real Madrid aren’t willing to sell the player amid reports they’ve rejected six separate offers for the Spaniard.

According to a recent report from the Express, Liverpool have been credited with an interest in signing Asensio, with the manager Jurgen Klopp said to be a big fan of the midfielder, who’s rated at £85M.

However, if more recent reports are to be believed it seems like any move the Reds had lined-up for the Spaniard are going to be turned down by Zidane’s side.

According to Football Espana, who are re-reporting from Cadena SAR, Real have already rejected six offers for Asensio already this summer, with Los Blancos telling each side that the player is not for sale.

Given the fact that Asensio has the potential to turn into one of the world’s best midfielders in the future, it seems wise for Real to keep ahold of him, even if it’s just for the time being.

The 23-year-old didn’t exactly have his best season last year in terms of goal and assist output, as he only managed to bag one goal and eight assists in 30 La Liga outings, an average return, at best, for a player of his quality.

Liverpool could do with signing a player like Asensio this summer to boost their options in both midfield and out wide, however given this recent news, it doesn’t look like they’ll be doing that by getting Asensio any time soon.

Better luck next time, lads…