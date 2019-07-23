Menu

Star in London to finalise Arsenal transfer and these rival fans are jealous

Arsenal FC
Dani Ceballos is reportedly in London as he edges ever closer to completing his loan transfer to Arsenal from Real Madrid.

Mundo Deportivo have previously stated the Spain international was set to join the Gunners, with his medical scheduled for this week.

Meanwhile, Don Balon have claimed Arsenal have the option to make the Ceballos signing permanent at the end of his loan, while journalist Fabrizio Romano says Real president Florentino Perez has promised to discuss that possibility at a later date.

Either way, this looks a quality signing for AFC and journalist Arancha Rodriguez says the player is now in London as things seem to be moving along quickly…

Arsenal fans will be eagerly awaiting an official announcement on this exciting signing of a talented young player who could be the ideal replacement for Aaron Ramsey following his departure to Juventus this summer.

Many rival fans are taking to Twitter to express their jealousy, just to make things more satisfying for Arsenal, who, for once, seem to have pulled off a genuinely smart move in the transfer market…

