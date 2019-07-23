Star in London to finalise Arsenal transfer and these rival fans are jealous

Dani Ceballos is reportedly in London as he edges ever closer to completing his loan transfer to Arsenal from Real Madrid.

Mundo Deportivo have previously stated the Spain international was set to join the Gunners, with his medical scheduled for this week.

Meanwhile, Don Balon have claimed Arsenal have the option to make the Ceballos signing permanent at the end of his loan, while journalist Fabrizio Romano says Real president Florentino Perez has promised to discuss that possibility at a later date.

Either way, this looks a quality signing for AFC and journalist Arancha Rodriguez says the player is now in London as things seem to be moving along quickly…

La cesión de Ceballos al Arsenal está a punto de cerrarse. El futbolista ya está en Londres. — Arancha Rodríguez (@AranchaMOBILE) July 23, 2019

Arsenal fans will be eagerly awaiting an official announcement on this exciting signing of a talented young player who could be the ideal replacement for Aaron Ramsey following his departure to Juventus this summer.

Many rival fans are taking to Twitter to express their jealousy, just to make things more satisfying for Arsenal, who, for once, seem to have pulled off a genuinely smart move in the transfer market…

Kind of jealous that Arsenal are getting Dani Ceballos even if it is only on loan — Jerome Champagne (@TheKevalPatel) July 23, 2019

Ceballos on a loan at arsenal for a year. Would’ve been a decent signing for UTD tbh. — Aiden. (@lilbunited) July 23, 2019

Wish it was us signing dani ceballos — Amy (@Aiimes) July 23, 2019

Ceballos would be class though, would have him at Liverpool — Fraser (@Az0r_Ahai) July 22, 2019

Every time I’ve seen Ceballos play he’s been class, wanted him at Liverpool last year and hope he does well at Arsenal — Jamie (@jmehrn) July 23, 2019

Ceballos is a good signing imo better than all utd midfielders bar Pogba — Xaniel (@diyayomaradona) July 22, 2019

Ceballos to Arsenal ffs we should have signed him — Marwan (@MarwanM__) July 23, 2019