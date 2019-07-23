Chelsea ace provides promising update on Blues future amid reports he’s keen to seal transfer away

Kurt Zouma has handed a promising update to Chelsea fans regarding his Blues future amid reports that he’s keen to leave the club.

According to the Express, who are re-reporting an unnamed story from the Mirror, Zouma is keen to seal a move to Everton this summer, with the Frenchman even being close to telling Lampard of his want to leave the west London side.

However, these rumours seem to have been quashed following words from the player himself, news that will be relieving to hear for all Chelsea fans.

As per the Mirror, Zouma has been speaking about his Chelsea future, stating that “I enjoyed my time at Everton but I’m a Chelsea player and we’ll see what will happens in the future. I think it will be here at Chelsea.”

These words make it seem as if the French international is going to remain with Lampard’s side this year, news that’ll be great for all involved with the club to hear.

Chelsea are currently undergoing a transfer ban, and thus can’t sign any players this summer, therefore it’s imperative that they keep ahold of any important first team stars.

Zouma has shown during loan spells with both Stoke and Everton that he’s got what it takes to compete in the Premier League, thus it’s essential that Chelsea keep him given they won’t be able to sign a replacement should he leave.

And it seems like they won’t have to worry about Zouma leaving if his words here are anything to go off…