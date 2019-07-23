As a fan you want a loan signing to go one of two ways – sign a player with a view to a permanent transfer or get a player who would be way out of your league otherwise. The worst case scenario is you put someone in the shop window so another club can make a large profit.

According to an Instagram post by Fabrizio Romano, Arsenal are set to sign Dani Ceballos on loan from Real Madrid with no agreed price on a future transfer.

Fortunately for Arsenal fans, Real President Florentino Perez has promised Arsenal he will speak to them next summer about a permanent transfer.

It does beg the question why won’t he just agree to a transfer just now? It’s likely they are waiting to see how this season goes before deciding what to do with Ceballos next year.

It would be poor business from Real to limit his value now, especially when a great season in the Premier League could add significantly to his value. They may also decide they want him back next summer.

In the short term, he will be a great addition for The Gunners this season, bringing a creative spark to the midfield he should replace Aaron Ramsey in the squad.

He broke through at Real Betis before making the move to Madrid in 2017 as part of The Spanish Giant’s recent project of bringing younger Spanish talent to the club. Similarly to Jesus Vallejo, Alvaro Odriozola and Brahim Diaz, Ceballos has struggled to fully establish himself in the first team so the move comes at the perfect time for him.

If the transfer goes through it can finally bring some good news to Arsenal fans following a frustrating window so far.