Contact made: £100M Man City ace holds talks with Euro giants as club look to seal smart transfer swoop

Man City and Germany winger Leroy Sane has reportedly held talks with Bayern Munich recently, as the club look to seal a summer swoop for the player.

Sane’s future has been in up in the air so far this summer, with a number of reports being published regarding his time with the Premier League champions potentially coming to an end.

And now, it seems like Bayern have taken a small step closer to signing Sane, as Sky Sports Germany are noting that the club have held initial talks with Sane and his agent over a potential move this summer.

The report also states that City are ready to talk about selling Sane just as long as they receive an offer of at least £100M for him, something that has also been picked up on by the Mirror, who state that Guardiola’s side value the German at that price tag.

Given that they’ve recently lost first team duo Franck Ribery and Arjen Robben after their deals with the club expired, bringing in Sane would be a very wise move for Bayern to make.

Sane has all the potential to be one of the very best wingers in the world in the future, and signing him could be the key to replacing both Ribery and Robben.

Sane has been in top form for the Citizens these past few years, with his performances helping his side win back-to-back Premier League titles.

Although they already have a number of options to choose from out-wide, losing Sane would still come as a big blow for the club, as they’d be seeing one of their most consistent and dangerous stars move to a potential Champions League rival.