Deadline set: Barcelona given just eight days to seal stunning transfer for €150M-rated target

Barcelona are going to have to get a move on if they’re to sign Neymar this summer, as PSG have set a deadline of July 31st for the player’s potential departure.

Barca are keen to bring the Brazilian back to the Nou Camp this summer, with the club even submitting an offer of €100M plus the services of two players for the winger recently according to Sky Sports Germany.

And following this supposed offer, it seems like the Blaugrana have been set a strict deadline if they are to get a deal for the forward over the line this summer.

As per Foot Mercato, who are re-reporting from Canal+, PSG have set a deadline of July 31st for any potential transfer regarding Neymar, a date that is just eight days away from today.

Given that Barcelona have just signed Antoine Griezmann, and already have attackers like Luis Suarez, Lionel Messi and Ousmane Dembele at the club, it doesn’t actually seem like they need Neymar at all.

The Brazilian did brilliantly during his last stint with the Blaugrana, as he helped the club win numerous pieces of silverware during his four-year stint in Catalonia.

However despite this, Barca sealing a deal for Neymar this summer isn’t a move that urgently needs completing, especially given the fact that PSG are reportedly after €150M for the Brazilian’s signature according to AS.

If Barca were smart, they’d let this deadline pass and focus on improving other areas of their squad that need bolstering, such as left-back, before next month’s transfer deadline.