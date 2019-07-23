Deal agreed: Chelsea ace set to pen new £100k+ a week long-term contract

Chelsea starlet Callum Hudson-Odoi has reportedly agreed on a new long-term contract with the Blues to commit his future to the club.

The 18-year-old made a positive impression last season, as he bagged five goals and five assists in 24 appearances for the senior side, which in turn also helped him make his breakthrough for England.

With pace, directness and creativity as well as his goalscoring threat, there is little doubt that Hudson-Odoi has a bright future for club and country ahead of him.

However, there has been concern over his future at Chelsea given his current deal is set to expire next summer, but according to BBC Sport, those doubts are set to be removed as it’s reported that he will sign a new five-year contract worth over £100,000-a-week.

That will be music to the ears of Chelsea fans, while it’s an exciting time for the player himself as with Frank Lampard’s appointment this summer and the expectation that the Blues legend will give youngsters a chance to impress, the stage could be set for Hudson-Odoi to stake his claim for a permanent spot in the starting XI moving forward.

Having said that, his first priority will be to fully recover form his Achilles injury that he sustained at the back end of last season, and now seemingly not the verge of ending all doubts over his future at Chelsea, the focus will be on improving and developing his game to ensure that he can be a key figure for Lampard moving forward.

Coupled with the likes of Tammy Abraham and Ruben Loftus-Cheek also pushing for major roles this season, Chelsea will hope that they have enough to ensure that their transfer ban isn’t so damaging this summer after all.