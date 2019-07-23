Manchester United cleared to seal transfer of Paul Pogba replacement for between £70-90million

Manchester United transfer target Paulo Dybala is reportedly available this summer as Juventus will listen to offers between £70-90million for the attacker.

The Argentina international has long been tipped for a big future in the game, but has seen his career stall slightly in the last couple of years.

No longer seen as indispensable to Juventus since the arrival of Cristiano Ronaldo, it now seems like Dybala is clear to leave Turin this summer if the right offer comes in.

It remains to be seen if United definitely will take advantage of this situation, however, as the Mail claim Ole Gunnar Solskjaer is a big fan of the player, though will likely only try to sign him if Paul Pogba or Romelu Lukaku leave.

The report suggests Solskjaer may well see him as more of a Pogba replacement than a Lukaku one, describing the Norwegian as being a fan of the 25-year-old’s playmaking abilities.

This means Dybala may be given an attacking midfield role similar to the one Pogba tends to occupy, though the Mail add that Juve boss Maurizio Sarri is considering trying to turn him into an out-and-out striker.

With so many variables at play here, it does look a big summer for Dybala, with the right decision crucial for his development into whatever kind of player he himself wants to be.