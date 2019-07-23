It’s fair to say Rangers have gone through many dark periods in recent years. The play-off loss in 2015 to Motherwell is up there, and Ian Black has been speaking about the horrendous management of Stuart McCall during that time.

Some comments from Black were reported by Open goal via The Daily record and it’s fair to say the former Rangers midfielder has minimal respect for McCall.

He was talking about the reason he believed he was dropped for a younger player. Black said: “How can you go from playing every week to not? And the wee boy that was playing in front of me, I know he wasn’t good enough but you find out through the grapevine, his f***ing auntie was cutting his (McCall’s) hair.”

Black was a fairly unpopular player during his time in Scotland due to being outspoken and being known for a poor disciplinary record.

It’s not the first time he’s come out and said something outlandish in the media. In 2017 The Sun reported that Black believed he was good enough to play for any team outside of the English Premier League. Clearly those clubs didn’t agree, as he ended up signing for Chorley in the English sixth tier.

McCall’s time as manager was an absolute disaster which was compounded by being embarrassed home and away by Motherwell in the promotion play-off to the Premiership.

If Black’s comments are true, then it could give a clear indication why the former Rangers manager has found it difficult to hold on to a job for very long since leaving Ibrox.

It also shows how far Rangers have come in recent years, going from a laughing stock to being regarded as serious title contenders this year.