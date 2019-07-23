It’s remarkable to think in 2015 that Saido Berahino was linked with a big money move to Spurs while Nimes were struggling in the bottom half of Ligue 2. According to reports, the former England U21 star is set to join the French club.

According to L’Equipe, Nimes are interested in bringing the Stoke City player in, as he looks to terminate his contract with the Championship club.

This followed an interview reported in Nieuwsblad where Berahino confirmed he was looking to leave England although his contract hasn’t been terminated yet.

Nimes completed their first League 1 season since 1993 last season and managed to finish in the top half, however most of their successful squad has been sold this summer. They would need the former West Brom man to hit the ground running to prevent a possible relegation battle this year.

He can follow the example of John Bostock, who was out of favour in England and moved abroad. He now playes for Toulouse and has been impressive at times in France.

It’s a shocking comedown for Berahino however, given he scored 10 goals in 11 England U21 games and was tipped for big things after breaking through at West Brom.

He was famously furious after being denied a big money move to Spurs, as reported in The Telegraph in 2015.

He moved to Stoke in 2017 in a bid to revive his career but could only manage three league goals.

If he does make the move to France then the Nimes fans are passionate about their club and will not accept anything less than maximum effort. He would have to approach Ligue 1 with the right attitude or who knows where he could end up after that.