Fresh bid made: Arsenal include highly-rated starlet on loan in £65m offer for primary transfer target

Arsenal have submitted an improved bid of £65 million for Crystal Palace winger Wilfried Zaha, with Reiss Nelson also offered as part of the deal on loan.

The Gunners have seen two offers for the Ivory Coast international rejected during the current transfer window, with the Eagles holding out for a fee within the region of £90 million – as per Metro Sport.

The 26-year-old is keen on securing a move to Emirates Stadium having supported the Gunners in his youth, but Palace are in no rush to offload a prized asset who is under contract at Selhurst Park until 2023.

According to the Independent, Arsenal have launched a fresh bid for Zaha on Tuesday, including highly-rated starlet Reiss Nelson on loan in a £65 million offer which stretches their budget to the limit.

The reports states that the Gunners are prepared to pay £55 million upfront and an extra £10 million in add-ons, with 19-year-old Nelson thrown in to sweeten the deal.

A per the Independent, it is believed that Palace have already turned down the proposal, remaining stubborn on their original valuation while also making it clear they would only consider a permanent move for any player in exchange.

Nelson spent the 2018-19 campaign on loan at Hoffenheim, registering seven goals in 23 Bundesliga appearances to help the team finish ninth in the final standings.

The teenager was expected to fight for a regular place in Unai Emery’s starting XI next season, but Arsenal are now open to sending him out on loan again to continue his development.

He won’t be arriving at Selhurst Park any time soon though it seems, with the Gunners now facing the very real prospect of missing out on a primary transfer target.

Zaha would be a fantastic addition to Emery’s ranks given his pace and dribbling ability, but Palace have already lost one prized asset during the summer window, with Aaron Wan-Bissaka joining Manchester United for £50 million – as per Goal.

That being said, the Ivorian star expressed a desire to leave Palace back in May and he is reportedly frustrated by the club’s lofty valuation, which means Arsenal still have a chance of completing a deal before the August 8 deadline.