Versatile star urged by pundit to make Liverpool transfer over Tottenham

Pundit Paul Ince has urged Gareth Bale to make a summer transfer to Liverpool instead of Tottenham or other potentially more lucrative moves.

The former Manchester United and Liverpool midfielder told BBC 5 Live that he sees Bale as an ideal fit for Jurgen Klopp’s side right now, whilst they can also provide him with the potential for success that should match his ambitions.

Gareth Bale to #LFC? ? 'I actually think if Liverpool can afford Bale then he should go there' ?@PaulInce says the Welshman could help the #UCL winners in their hunt for the Premier League ? Join us ?:

— BBC 5 Live Sport (@5liveSport) July 22, 2019

Ince does not want to see Bale chasing the money, but going to another team where he can play a part in winning major prizes, and it’s fair to say LFC very much look like one of the best places for that right now.

The pundit also makes the point that the Reds need more cover up front as all three of Mohamed Salah, Sadio Mane and Roberto Firmino have been heavily involved in international tournaments this summer, with Bale able to play in any of those three positions – wide left, wide right, or through the middle.

However, he stresses this should only happen if Liverpool can afford him, and while that should in theory be possible, the Welshman may be viewed as too much of an expensive gamble at this stage of his career.

Now 30 years old, Bale has not been at his best for some time and has had his injury troubles in Spain.

The Times claim the only European clubs in for the former Spurs man are Bayern Munich and Paris Saint-Germain, while the Mirror link him strongly with a switch to the Chinese Super League.

Ince also addresses the possibility of a Tottenham return for Bale, but makes it clear he thinks a move to Anfield would be the better option.

Like Liverpool, however, we imagine Bale doesn’t currently fit into Spurs’ transfer strategy, as tempting as it might be on an emotional level to bring their former star back to the club.