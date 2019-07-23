Menu

Versatile star urged by pundit to make Liverpool transfer over Tottenham

Pundit Paul Ince has urged Gareth Bale to make a summer transfer to Liverpool instead of Tottenham or other potentially more lucrative moves.

The former Manchester United and Liverpool midfielder told BBC 5 Live that he sees Bale as an ideal fit for Jurgen Klopp’s side right now, whilst they can also provide him with the potential for success that should match his ambitions.

Ince does not want to see Bale chasing the money, but going to another team where he can play a part in winning major prizes, and it’s fair to say LFC very much look like one of the best places for that right now.

The pundit also makes the point that the Reds need more cover up front as all three of Mohamed Salah, Sadio Mane and Roberto Firmino have been heavily involved in international tournaments this summer, with Bale able to play in any of those three positions – wide left, wide right, or through the middle.

However, he stresses this should only happen if Liverpool can afford him, and while that should in theory be possible, the Welshman may be viewed as too much of an expensive gamble at this stage of his career.

Gareth Bale of Real Madrid

Gareth Bale to Liverpool? Paul Ince believes the transfer makes sense for both sides

Now 30 years old, Bale has not been at his best for some time and has had his injury troubles in Spain.

The Times claim the only European clubs in for the former Spurs man are Bayern Munich and Paris Saint-Germain, while the Mirror link him strongly with a switch to the Chinese Super League.

Ince also addresses the possibility of a Tottenham return for Bale, but makes it clear he thinks a move to Anfield would be the better option.

Like Liverpool, however, we imagine Bale doesn’t currently fit into Spurs’ transfer strategy, as tempting as it might be on an emotional level to bring their former star back to the club.

