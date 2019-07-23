Menu

Manchester United identify £85m transfer alternative to Harry Maguire

Leicester City FC Manchester United FC
Posted by

Manchester United are reportedly ready to consider a transfer swoop for Napoli star Kalidou Koulibaly as an alternative to Leicester City defender Harry Maguire.

Strengthening in defence makes sense as a priority for the Red Devils this summer after last season’s woeful displays by the likes of Chris Smalling and Phil Jones led to the club conceding 54 league goals – their worst record in that department in the Premier League era, and one that cost them a top four finish.

MORE: Manchester United star set to remain at Old Trafford after failed transfer negotiations with Euro giants

United have long been linked with a move to sign Maguire after his fine form at Leicester, but if they are not successful it seems they have other options.

Koulibaly is one of those, according to the Daily Mail, with the Senegal international also linked with Man Utd before after his fine form in Serie A.

leicester-city-harry-maguire

Harry Maguire has been linked with Manchester United for much of the summer

koulibaly-napoli

Kalidou Koulibaly could be a fine alternative transfer for Manchester United

More Stories / Latest News

It remains to be seen how likely it is that Napoli would sell such an important player, but it was suggested earlier in the summer that he has an asking price of around £85million, according to the Sun.

Many MUFC fans would surely view that as a better investment than Maguire anyway, with Koulibaly arguably the superior player and more proven at the highest level.

More Stories Harry Maguire Kalidou Koulibaly