Manchester United are reportedly ready to consider a transfer swoop for Napoli star Kalidou Koulibaly as an alternative to Leicester City defender Harry Maguire.

Strengthening in defence makes sense as a priority for the Red Devils this summer after last season’s woeful displays by the likes of Chris Smalling and Phil Jones led to the club conceding 54 league goals – their worst record in that department in the Premier League era, and one that cost them a top four finish.

United have long been linked with a move to sign Maguire after his fine form at Leicester, but if they are not successful it seems they have other options.

Koulibaly is one of those, according to the Daily Mail, with the Senegal international also linked with Man Utd before after his fine form in Serie A.

It remains to be seen how likely it is that Napoli would sell such an important player, but it was suggested earlier in the summer that he has an asking price of around £85million, according to the Sun.

Many MUFC fans would surely view that as a better investment than Maguire anyway, with Koulibaly arguably the superior player and more proven at the highest level.