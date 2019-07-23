Liverpool star identified as primary transfer target by two-time European Cup winners

Benfica are considering a swoop for Liverpool goalkeeper Simon Mignolet, after dropping their interest in Juventus shot-stopper Mattia Perin.

Since Alisson’s arrival at Anfield from Roma last summer, Mignolet has been reduced to a spectator for the Reds, restricted to just two appearances across all competitions in total throughout the 2018-19 campaign.

Jurgen Klopp has expressed his desire to retain the Belgian’s services, but the Liverpool number two wants to play regular football again elsewhere.

According to Portuguese publication A Bola, Mignolet has been identified as a primary transfer target by two-time European Cup winner Benfica, after they failed to land Juve ‘keeper Perin earlier this summer.

The Águias were on the verge of signing Perin but a move fell through at the last minute due to concerns over his fitness, which is why the club are now weighing up a bid for Mignolet.

Benfica are also interested in Alisson’s replacement at Roma, Robin Olsen, but Mignolet could be brought in for a bargain fee within the region of £7 million, given his struggles in recent years – as per Transfermarkt.

Losing Mignolet would be a small blow for Klopp ahead of the 2019-20 season, but a new number two could still be brought in before the August 8 deadline and Liverpool also have the option to promote younger stars from the academy.

The reality for any goalkeeper coming in at Anfield at the moment is that they will play second fiddle to Alisson, who was ever-present for the Reds last term, helping them triumph in the Champions League and finish second in the Premier League.

Mignolet is certainly not going to threaten the Brazilian’s position and at 31-years-old, now may be the best time for him to him embark on a new challenge in unfamiliar surroundings.