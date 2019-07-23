Manchester United have reportedly agreed deals to sign both Newcastle United midfielder Sean Longstaff and Southampton’s Mario Lemina.

The Red Devils have been linked with a number of names in central midfield this summer but some reports indicate they’ve identified alternatives to the likes of Bruno Fernandes and Sergej Milinkovic-Savic.

The Guardian claim Longstaff is on the verge of leaving Newcastle for Man Utd in a deal expected to cost Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s side around £50million.

This could be a fine signing for United, finally giving them the long-term Michael Carrick replacement they need after a lack of impact made by last summer’s signing Fred.

Meanwhile, Don Balon claim a deal has been agreed for MUFC to sign Lemina from Southampton for £31m in another relatively cheap deal to strengthen in the middle of the park.

While not the biggest name, Lemina has shown potential before and wants a big move after informing the Saints of his desire to leave, according to France Football.

The pair look good value for money and will give United something different in midfield if they can indeed get these deals over the line.